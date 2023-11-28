Polk County man wins $5 million top prize from $20 scratch-off

A Polk County man turned $20 into a $5 million top prize playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Rickey Johnson, 66, of Winter Haven, claimed the $5 million prize from the $20 scratch-off at the Lottery's Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

Johnson purchased the winning ticket from Haines City Food Mart, at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City. The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.