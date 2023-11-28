Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating 2 fatal crashes near Davenport
article
DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes near Davenport early Tuesday morning.
According to PCSO, the first occurred on U.S. 17-92 near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, north of Davenport. The crash occurred at around 4:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
The second crash occurred on I-14 Eastbound between US 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass near Davenport.
PCSO is investigating a second fatal crash on I-4 between US 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass.
This crash reportedly involved a truck and a motorcycle.