Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating 2 fatal crashes near Davenport

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News
PCSO is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 17-92 near Ernie Caldwell Blvd.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes near Davenport early Tuesday morning.

According to PCSO, the first occurred on U.S. 17-92 near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, north of Davenport. The crash occurred at around 4:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

The second crash occurred on I-14 Eastbound between US 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass near Davenport. 

PCSO is investigating a second fatal crash on I-4 between US 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass.

This crash reportedly involved a truck and a motorcycle. 