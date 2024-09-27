Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
5
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Polk County ‘mostly spared’ by Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 1:33pm EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News
article

Polk County crews load up to head to Taylor County (Photo via Polk County BOCC)

BARTOW, Fla. - As coastal Bay Area counties spent Friday assessing the damage from Hurricane Helene, things were relatively normal in Polk County.

"We were blessed," said Paul Womble, Polk County’s Emergency Management director. "We were ready to respond, but the storm mostly spared Polk County."

According to a county spokesperson, there was only one tornado warning in the county Thursday evening, leaving no apparent damage. The top wind speed recorded in Polk was 59 mph in Fort Meade.

Two homes reportedly were damaged by falling trees, but there was no word of injuries. 

Less than 6,000 people were without power as of 6 a.m. Friday morning.

RELATED: At least 7 killed in Bay Area during Hurricane Helene

Friday morning, the county sent a 45-person convoy to Taylor County, where Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The multi-agency team will be gone for at least 10 days, likely working 12-hour days to help storm victims.

"In the emergency management world, we always look out for our neighbors," Womble added. "Sometimes, it’s workers from other counties leaving their families behind to come help us, and there are times when we go help our neighbors."