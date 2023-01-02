Polk County investigating two separate shootings in Lake Wales

article

Two shootings occurred in Lake Wales around the same time Monday, and Polk County investigators say they are investigating them as separate incidents.

One occurred near Laura Street and the other around Appaloosa Street. Both shooting victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies investigate shooting on Laura Street in Lake Wales.

Reports of the shootings occurred around 3:15 a.m.

No other information was immediately provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.