Polk County investigating two separate shootings in Lake Wales

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Lake Wales
FOX 13 News
article

Shooting scene along Appaloosa Street in Lake Wales, Fla.

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Two shootings occurred in Lake Wales around the same time Monday, and Polk County investigators say they are investigating them as separate incidents.

One occurred near Laura Street and the other around Appaloosa Street. Both shooting victims had non-life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies investigate shooting on Laura Street in Lake Wales.

Reports of the shootings occurred around 3:15 a.m.

No other information was immediately provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.