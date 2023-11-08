Polk County Jail program teaches inmates how to braid hair, gives second chance

Hair braiding may seem easy, but instructor and salon owner Alisha Hinton explained it actually takes time, dedication and patience. It's those skills that female inmates at the Polk County Jail will get through a class on how to braid hair.

"Braiding can bring in a lot of income, and you don't have to have a license for hair braiding in the state of Florida anymore, so that doesn't have a barrier for those who would be interested," said Hinton.

Hinton called it her '"Knot Your Average Academy Class." It's a nine-week course at the Polk County Jail that teaches inmates more than just hair braiding – it teaches all things business.

Hinton also does affirmations and speaks about positive things to bond with the women and to encourage them.

"What I'm really taking with me is it really helped build my confidence back up and gave me courage to move forward on my journey after incarceration," said inmate, Lorrie Pasqualone.

The class has inspired Pasqualone to create her own non-profit.

"I'd like to have a transitional house for women who have been separated from their kids and who need to get back in their life and find somewhere to live and a good support system for getting back into their children's lives," said Pasqualone.

Hinton will be teaching her third class in January and hopes to continue doing so for as long she can to help the female inmates reach their full potential.

"They feel better. They know how to do their hair, so they look better," said Hinton. "It's that overall big picture that brings me joy."