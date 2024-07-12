Polk County man arrested for exposing himself to women at Winter Haven Walmart

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Polk County man was arrested for exposing himself to multiple women at a Walmart in Winter Haven in separate incidents.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Trinell Webster, 33, of Dundee, was charged with three counts of exposure of sexual organs after two separate incidents at a Walmart parking lot.

Webster drove to the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd. on June 30 at 6:45 p.m. and on July 6 at 7:43 p.m. where he parked beside the vehicles where the female victims were sitting, police said.

In the first incident, police said the woman was waiting for a family member to exit the Walmart in her car when a blue Toyota Corolla pulled in next to her.

After a couple of minutes, she glanced over at the driver and saw that he had a cell phone in one hand and was masturbating with the other hand, according to police. She immediately left for another spot in the parking lot, and the Corolla left.

On July 7, a mother and her 17-year-old daughter were sitting in their car waiting for a family member to exit the store when the Corolla pulled in next to their vehicle.

The same thing happened this time, with the man masturbating with a cell phone in his hand. Law enforcement was called, but the Corolla had already left before they arrived.

The victims in the second incident identified the tag number, which was traced back to Webster. In a July 9 interview, he placed himself in the Walmart parking lot on both occasions.

He told authorities that after driving home from work in Brandon, he sometimes ‘decompresses’ by driving around the Walmart parking lot before going home. More testimony from one of the victims confirmed that Webster matched her description of the suspect.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail.