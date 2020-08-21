Polk County opening sandbag fill sites for residents

With the potential chance of a tropical storm impacting Florida next week, Polk County officials are opening sandbag fill sites this weekend.

Sandbags will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be given to each vehicle.

County officials are telling residents to bring their own shovel. The following sites will be open:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Ft. Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee (863) 421-3367

Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

