Polk County organizations send supplies to Florida counties, other states impacted by hurricane

Organizations in Polk County are helping those affected by the hurricane in and out of state.

Before Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, The Freedom Tour, a disaster relief ministry located in Winter Haven, shipped 80 semi-loads or six million pounds of water and meals ready to eat (MRE) across the state.

Bobby William, the founder of the Freedom Tour, said "I get phones calls every day. Every hour right now. Can you come here, can you come there?"

Post-hurricane, they've sent at least ten semi-loads, or 200,000 pounds, of water and MRE. They're also sending fresh food, dry goods, and generators to Live Oak Square in Tampa, tarps and hygiene products to St. Pete, and water to Tennessee.

One More Child, a Christian organization in Lakeland, Florida has distributed more than 130,000 pounds of food, more than 100,000 diapers and wipes, and a few thousand hygiene and cleaning products since Friday.

OTHER NEWS: Hurricane Kirk forms in Atlantic, not expected to threaten Florida: NHC

Craig Parrow, Executive Director of Operations at One More Child, said, "It's a marathon and not a sprint. Parrow said, "Those communities are going to need help for a long time, so we're grateful for our partnerships that we have."

The Freedom Tour hosts food drives for those in need, and since Hurricane Helene, Williams says their resources are stretched thin.

"For us, we want to do all we can, and we want to do more, and we're willing to do, but for us, it's the funds, and we stretch ourselves all year long," said Williams.

However, Williams says they will continue to help as long as he keeps getting phone calls.

"It makes you feel good, and it brings hope to people," said Williams. "To me, the greatest gift we give is to put a smile on somebody's face and show them that their life matters and people care about them and are willing to do whatever it takes."

To donate any amount, visit The Freedom Tour’s website here , and to donate to One More Child, click here .

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: