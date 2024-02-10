Polk County parents concerned after fourth student struck by vehicle while headed to school

A 14-year-old student at Auburndale High School was struck by a vehicle and suffered a possible concussion on Friday morning, according to police.

At around 6:46 a.m., the crash occurred on Old Lake Alfred Road at Bloodhound Lane. Police identified the pedestrian involved as a 14-year-old girl who goes to Auburndale High School.

According to police, it was a low-speed crash, but the student suffered a possible concussion as a result. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. No criminal violations are expected.

The student's parents were notified and responded to the scene.

This is the fourth time a student has been hit on their way to school this school year in Polk County. Some parents say more needs to be done to protect kids when they are heading in before sunrise.

"We have got to find routes to get these kids to school safely, [like] properly illuminated crosswalks, and processes and infrastructure so kids have a safe option," Matt Croasmun said, who lost his nephew to a car collision near his school in 2022. "We owe them an option to have a safe way to cross the street. They shouldn’t have to think if they can make it or not."

Friday morning’s incident is a tragic reminder of 15-year-old Yeriel Gonzalez’s death just a few weeks ago, another Auburndale High School student hit and killed on his way to school.

The Polk County School District sent FOX 13 a statement concerning Friday’s accident:

"Polk County Public Schools has been very concerned about the number of students injured and killed in traffic accidents in recent years. Polk County is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation, which means there are more vehicles than ever on our roads. When possible, we work with city and county officials to add more lighting, traffic signage and other improvements. We’ve also partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to bring more awareness to the need to protect student pedestrians. Ultimately we need everyone — students and community members — to be more careful on the road."