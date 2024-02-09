Auburndale High School student struck by car, possibly concussed: Police

A 14-year-old student at Auburndale High School was struck by a vehicle and suffered a possible concussion on Friday morning, according to police.

At around 6:46 a.m., the crash occurred on Old Lake Alfred Road at Bloodhound Lane. Police identified the pedestrian involved as a 14-year-old girl who goes to Auburndale High School.

According to police, it was a low-speed crash, but the student suffered a possible concussion as a result. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

No criminal violations are expected. The student's parents were notified and responded to the scene.