Polk County seniors find passion in bowling league

At the annual Polk Senior Games, many participants say bowling is the perfect sport for anyone to compete in.

"It's the one sport that you can do from the time you're five years old till the time you're 100," Maple Lanes Lakeland Director of Bowling Les Shirwindt said.

A handful of bowling events are part of the 63 sporting events offered by the games during a two-week stretch.

Men and women over 50 years old are welcome to compete in the games that started in 1992.

What they're saying:

"It's grown ever since. We're one of the largest around," Polk Senior Games Bowling Event Manager Frank Collins said.

Stan Sprow has been bowling for 65 years. The Lakeland resident is 69 years old. His father owned a bowling center when he was a kid.

"In bowling, any size, shape or height can bowl," Sprow said.

Like the Olympics, winning participants take home gold, silver and bronze medals, but Collins says the purpose of the games is to keep seniors active and social.

"I'm almost 83, and the more active I am, the healthier I'm going to stay, and I think they feel that way too," Collins said.

Shirwindt says the best aspect of bowling is the people you meet. The competitions occupie three-fourths of the lanes at Maple Lanes Lakeland.

"It brings everybody together," Sprow said. "There are some people that bowl at different bowling alleys I don't see, but now I do during the games. I think it's important, just to make a community of it."

Sprow won a gold in team bowling and a silver in singles.

What's next:

He’ll compete in mixed doubles on Saturday.

