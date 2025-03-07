Florida bill aims to test-run phone ban in schools

The Brief Florida Senate Bill 1296 would launch a pilot program studying the potential effects of a ban on phone use during the school day. Supporters argue that phones are a major distraction and lead to behavioral issues. There are concerns, though, including student safety along with enforcement.



A new bill advancing in the Florida Legislature could disrupt the way students use their phones at school.

Big picture view:

Senate Bill 1296, backed by State Sen. Danny Burgess, would launch a pilot program to see what happens when students are required to keep their phones put away during the school day.

The proposed legislation comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a separate law in May 2023 restricting the use of all wireless communication devices in public school classrooms, requiring that they must be powered off during instructional time and placed in an area designated by the teacher.

State lawmakers on Wednesday sent the measure to three key Senate committees: Education Pre-K - 12; Children, Families, and Elder Affairs; and Rules. If it moves forward, the legislation would take effect on July 1, 2025.

Dig deeper:

The bill calls on the education commissioner to team up with six school districts – two small, two medium, and two large – to roll out and study a policy that bans students from using their phones throughout the school day. The Florida Department of Education would then gather data on how this affects student behavior and grades, delivering a report to lawmakers by Dec. 1, 2026. This trial run is intended to help decide whether a broader statewide ban makes sense.

Sen. Burgess, a Republican representing Florida’s 23rd District, introduced the measure in late February as part of a growing conversation about the impact of smartphones in schools. Supporters argue that phones are a major distraction and lead to behavioral issues, while opponents worry about restricting communication between students and their families.

Similar policies have been debated in other states, with some districts opting for partial bans and others going all-in. Florida’s approach would be one of the most comprehensive test programs yet, aiming to see if a full-day phone ban makes a difference.

Local perspective:

Locally, some Tampa Bay-area school districts have already taken steps to curb phone use.

Hillsborough County Public Schools implemented a policy restricting phone use during class, while Pasco County Schools has also tightened its rules, requiring students to keep devices silenced and out of sight during instructional time. Pinellas County Schools has made similar moves. These measures align with a growing trend of limiting distractions in the classroom, and SB 1296 could push those efforts even further.

The other side:

Not everyone is onboard with the idea. One of the main concerns is student safety. Some parents and educators argue that limiting phone access could make it harder for students to reach their families in an emergency, like a school lockdown or a natural disaster, although the legislation does call for the report to address such concerns.

Enforcement is another sticking point. Critics doubt whether schools have the staff and resources to make sure the rules are followed fairly and consistently. What's more, some educators use smartphones as learning tools in the classroom. There's concern that banning them completely could disrupt tech-based learning strategies and limit access to useful educational apps.

What's next:

As the bill makes its way through the legislative process, expect plenty of debate. Lawmakers are expected to gather and weigh input from educators, parents, and student advocacy groups before making a final decision.

