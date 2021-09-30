Polk County undercover child porn sting leads to 16 arrests, location of 3 victims

Undercover detectives in Polk County have been involving in an ongoing investigation focused on not just nabbing suspects who possess and share child pornography, but also finding victims. In the latest sting, the agency announced the arrest of 16 people.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to announce further details of "Operation Guardians of Innocence VII" later Wednesday morning. According to a news release by the sheriff's office, the operation led to the location of at least three victims and the arrest of 16 men.

All face more than a total of 2,770 felony charges.

Officials said the child porn imagery included thousands of photos and video showing babies, toddlers and children being sexually battered and forced into sexual acts.

"One of the vilest crimes is the sexual abuse of children. Those arrested in this operation not only create a market for the sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide, every time these images and videos are uploaded and shared, these innocent children are victimized over and over again," a statement by Sheriff Judd said in part. "This is also an example of why it is so important for parents and guardians to ensure parental controls are enabled on all of your child's devices."