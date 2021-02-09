Polk deputies search for 27-year-old woman missing since Wednesday

article

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a missing 27-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in six days.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Ashton Leigh Knowles was last seen the morning of February 3 in the area of Majesty Drive in Davenport, between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Knowles is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and may be riding her burgundy Schwinn bicycle.

Deputies believe Knowles may be in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Christie at 863-298-6200.