Polk deputies seek two suspects after Davenport murder

article

Deputies in Polk County say they’re looking for two “armed and dangerous” suspects after a drug-related murder in Davenport on Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, it was just after 1:30 p.m. when Deonta Bugg was shot while trying to sell marijuana to two people he met on Snapchat. When deputies responded to the parking lot of the Days Inn motel along U.S. Highway 27, they found Bugg, 22, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bugg was taken to the Heart of Florida Hospital, where he later died.

A witness told police that the suspects were driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that headed south towards Haines City; another witness was able to grab a partial tag number off the truck.

Detectives say they tracked down the truck in Lake Hamilton. They believe Cory Bowland Jr. borrowed the truck Wednesday and picked up Sedrick Myers; the pair then drove to the Days Inn where Myers allegedly shot Bugg.

Myers, 20, and Bowland, 18, are both wanted on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence. The sheriff’s office warned that both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Advertisement

Sheriff Grady Judd highlighted the murder as an example of the crimes caused by marijuana. As evidence, he produced photos from Bugg’s Facebook page showing the victim posing with drug money and guns.

“It’s not a new statement, but if you live by the gun, you die by the gun," Judd said. “That’s what happened to Deonta. He was only 22 years old.”