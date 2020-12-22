Polk detectives arrest 13 men in child porn sting

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrests of 13 suspects accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The arrests were the result of Operation Guardians of Innocence VI, an ongoing investigation by the PCSO Computer Crimes Units.

The suspects, who are all men, face over 2,300 felony charges. According to the agency, the imagery included thousands of photos and videos showing babies, toddlers, and children being forced into sexual acts.

" The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Each time these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again."

PREVIOUS: 'They may be living next to you': Over 1,400 charges filed against 16 child porn suspects in Polk County

The results of Operation Guardians of Innocence V were released over the summer, which led to the arrests of 16 men on child porn charges. Those individuals included a pharmacist, a nurse, and two theme park employees, as well as husbands and fathers, were among those arrested.

