Polk sheriff confirms cyberbullying investigation involving Meghan Markle, half-sister Samantha

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed it's conducting an investigation into cyberbullying connected to Samantha Markle and her half-sister, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the investigation to FOX 13 but would not release any details about who exactly is involved and in what capacity.

Now a part of the British royal family, Meghan has the same father as Samantha, who was recently interviewed in Tampa for an episode of "Inside Edition" about her relationship with the dutchess.

Samantha Markle has made headlines as an outspoken critic of Meghan.

“I think it’s really ludicrous that someone who is escorted around the world by millions of dollars worth of security on private jets, as a millionaire, could ever complain about anything,” she said during the interview. “For her to have the audacity to say something like, 'It’s nice to know that somebody wants to know if I’m OK,' I thought, 'Well, wow, did you ever ask dad if he’s OK during two heart attacks?"

Investigators will not say what prompted the query or who the subject is, however according to tweets from a Twitter account appearing to belong to Samantha, she called for the investigation and is the victim.

Samantha Markle also appeared to write on Twitter, “I am not the cyber bully because I point out she’s treated our family like crap. People who speak the truth are not bullies.”

It is unclear if any arrests are forthcoming related to the harassment allegations. The sheriff's office also will not say what the direct connection is to Polk County.