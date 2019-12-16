Polk sheriff: School bus attendant, husband arrested for drug possession

article

Deputies in Polk County arrested a school bus attendant and her husband for cocaine and marijuana possession.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office took 36-year-old Mary Whitehead, who is a Polk County Schools bus attendant, into custody along with her husband, 41-year-old Antonio Whitehead.

The sheriff's office said undercover narcotics detectives obtained a warrant to search their Lakeland home after receiving tips about possible drug activity.

While executing the search warrant, detectives seized a small plastic bag containing cocaine, a bag of marijuana and a digital scale.

"When we arrested the suspects who live in this house, other people in the neighborhood and the suspects' own family members approached our detectives and thanked them for their professionalism, and for helping improve the quality of life in the area by getting rid of the illegal narcotics and those who deal in them," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Investigators said the couple lives at the home with small children. Following the arrests, the Department of Children and Families was contacted regarding their kids.

According to the sheriff's office, Antonio Whitehead has 7 prior felonies and 14 prior misdemeanors. He has previously been arrested for battery, grand theft, resisting arrest, trespassing, violation of parole, and cocaine and marijuana possession. He spent one year in state prison.

Both Mary and Antonio Whitehead were charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana over 20 grams, both of which are third-degree felonies. The pair also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.