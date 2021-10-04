Polk sheriff to provide 'final update' on triple homicide in Davenport

Sheriff Grady Judd will provide a "final update" on the deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in Davenport. Three people were killed.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

On Saturday, Polk County detectives identified the suspect as 39-year old Shaun Runyon, describing him as a disgruntled employee.

Over the weekend, Sheriff Judd said that early on Friday morning, Runyon punched his supervisor and ran away from work. He is an employee of J & B Electric, a Pennsylvania-based electric company that was in Polk County doing work for Publix Supermarkets in Lakeland. Runyon lived in the Windsor Island Resort neighborhood with other employees.

On the following morning, around 9 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call reporting a murder. They said Runyon returned to the neighborhood, went into the multi-bedroom home armed with a baseball bat and knife.

He allegedly stabbed and beat seven victims in the home, according to detectives. One victim was beaten to death in bed while sleeping. Another was beaten and taken to a local hospital but did not survive. A third victim was found dead on the front porch of the home.

Investigators said Runyon chased the fourth victim into the street and struck that person in the back with the baseball bat. A man, woman, and their 7-year-old daughter were able to escape without harm. The victims are believed to be his coworkers and/or their family members.

Runyon left the scene, which launched a manhunt, officials said. He eventually showed up at a Lake Wales home covered in blood, claiming he was sexually assaulted. The homeowners told him he should go to the hospital and that is where detectives were able to put him into custody.

Detectives said they are investigating Runyon's alleged claim that he would return and allegedly murder three people nearly 24 hours after Friday's incident.

Runyon does have a criminal history, detectives said. The last time he was arrested in Pennsylvania was for a violent arrest dealing with strangulation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has charged Runyon with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.