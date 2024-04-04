Pool equipment burglars targeting South Tampa homes under construction: TPD

An alarming string of crimes targeting large and expensive pool equipment has Tampa police urging homeowners and builders to take precautions.

Investigators said thieves have been scoping out homes and pools that are under construction and then stealing items, including pool heaters and pumps, which can cost thousands of dollars.

"We started receiving complaints of several construction site thefts, and we noticed pool equipment was being stolen. Brand-new pool equipment," said Tampa Police Sgt. Scott Savitt. "They'll do surveillance, pre-surveillance, on the home that they want to target. A couple of days later, they'll come back in the middle of the night, use tools. They'll cut away brand-new pool equipment, and they'll leave the scene."

Savitt said the reports began in January. This week, police released home security video from a house on West Palmira Street in South Tampa that shows a pickup truck pulling up. A man can then be seen walking across the front yard of the home. Minutes later, the video shows two men carrying a pool heater back to the truck and driving away.

Police say a rash of pool thefts have occurred at homes in South Tampa that are under construction.

Police told FOX 13 other law enforcement agencies across the region are investigating similar crimes, which detectives believe may be connected.

Officers worry the thieves are acting as contractors and selling the stolen items to unsuspecting customers.

Investigators are urging people to thoroughly screen their pool contractors. Police also say it's important to write down the serial numbers on pool pumps, heaters, and filters as a precaution.

