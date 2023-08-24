10 arrested in statewide $4 million 'sophisticated' boat GPS theft ring

An organized crime bust spanning the state of Florida unveiled potential marine GPS burglary targets across Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Manatee counties, along with more than a dozen others.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced that 10 men were arrested Wednesday morning following what officials describe as a "lengthy investigation into a well-organized and sophisticated marine GPS theft ring that was operating throughout the Keys and South Florida."

According to a news release, the investigation began in May 2023 when officials in the Keys and Miami-Dade began observing suspect vehicles in Miami in connection to marine thefts in Monroe County.

"Those observations led to the collection of evidentiary cell phone data. That information subsequently led to 11 arrest warrants and the resolution of multiple marine/GPS theft-related cases in Islamorada," the release stated.

Law enforcement officers arrested 10 suspects in connection with an organized crime ring.

"I’m happy to announce these thieves are behind bars," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners, particularly Miami-Dade Police, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office, for their shared commitment to stopping and prosecuting these cases. Our message: If you commit these crimes in Monroe County, you will end up in jail."

All 11 suspects, 10 of whom were arrested Wednesday, reside in Miami-Dade County and face a total of 122 charges. The bond for all 11 suspects totaled $3.9 million.

Law enforcement says the crimes spanned the state.

Cell phone data collected led to the discovery of potential burglary target areas in 17 counties, including Bay, Brevard, Broward, Collier, Charlotte, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, St. Lucie, and St. Johns.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported working together with the Miami-Dade Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the 16th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office to carry out the operation.