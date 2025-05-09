Pope Leo XIV's brother, a Florida resident, reacts to historic election: 'Shock and awe'

The Brief Louis Prevost lives in Port Charlotte and is the brother of Robert Prevost, who was elected pope on Thursday. The siblings grew up in Chicago, with Louis saying Robert always stood out. Louis says his brother will do well as pope, calling him "a man of the people."



When the white smoke rose above the Vatican on Thursday, one Port Charlotte man felt a wave of disbelief and pride: his younger brother had just become the next pope.

What they're saying:

"Shock and awe," said Louis Prevost, who has lived in the area for about five years with his wife, Deborah. "We heard them read the name, so we knew it was coming. And then to see him – it all hit home and became real. It was like, ‘Oh, that’s Rob… oh my God… yay, Rob!’"

Louis is the older brother of Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost. The two grew up together in Chicago, where, even back then, Robert stood out.

Robert Prevost, who is now Pope Leo XIV, grew up with his siblings in Chicago.

"We used to tease him about being pope because he always had that holy way about him," Louis said. "The neighbors on the street… a lot of them used to say, ‘You’re going to grow up to be pope one day, Robert.’ Our brother? Pope? Nah. Not going to happen."

Louis said he talks to his brother two to three times a week, and just before the conclave, they discussed what could happen.

"We talked a little bit about it and I said, ‘You know what happens if you win? If they vote for you? Are you going to accept it?’ ‘I will accept it,’ he said. ‘It’s God’s will. It’s in his hands.’"

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday electe Expand

Now, Louis says the reality of the role is bittersweet.

"I wonder if we’ll actually be able to see him again and be with him… and shake his hand and hug him. Yeah, I’m the pope’s brother, but it’s hard to get in to see the pope."

Pictured: Louis Prevost.

Still, he believes Pope Leo XIV is ready.

"He’ll do a really good job… just because he’s a man of the people."

