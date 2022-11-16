Port of Tampa Bay construction worker dead after 3,000-pound bundle of lumber crushes him, deputies say

article

A construction worker is dead after a bundle of lumber rolled off a forklift and crushed him Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the accident at Port Tampa Bay at about 11:07 a.m.

A person working at the port was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber weighing 3,000 pounds a piece, deputies said.

The forklift operator hit the brakes at one point, causing the two bundles to roll forward and off the forklift, according to HCSO.

The first bundle clipped the worker, and then the second bundle of lumber rolled over and crushed him. Hillsborough County deputies said he was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSHA is currently investigating the accident, HCSO said.