Suspect rammed into Lakeland police vehicles at shopping plaza, crashed near park: LPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Lakeland Police Department says a suspect rammed into police vehicles before crashing near Douglas M. Cook Park on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, officers tried to approach a car in the parking lot of Village Plaza in the 4200 block of U.S. Highway 98 North around 1:20 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect began ramming police vehicles and one officer fired his duty weapon during the incident.

READ: 3 injured, 3 in custody after shooting in Spring Hill, deputies say

The suspect took off across U.S. Highway 98 North and later crashed near Douglas M. Cook Park in 900 block of Wedgewood Estates Boulevard, according to LPD.

Officers say the suspect was not shot, but was arrested and taken to Lakeland Regional Health for evaluation.

According to police, the Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force from the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Office of the State Attorney will be investigating the incident, which is customary for all officer involved shootings.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: