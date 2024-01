article

A Port Richey man lost his life on Thursday evening after troopers say he was hit by a car in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old New Port Richey man was traveling eastbound on Old County Road 54 around 10:40 p.m.

Troopers say when he reached the intersection of Erin Brook Drive, he struck a 68-year-old Port Richey man who walked into his path.

The Port Richey man died at the scene.