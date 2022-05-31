Possible funnel cloud spotted during severe weather in Pasco County

A possible funnel cloud was spotted during severe weather over Pasco County. While the strong storms passed through parts of the Bay area, a tornado was also confirmed in Palm Harbor.

Pasco firefighters are currently reporting minor damages to homes in New Port Richey in the area of Belvedere Terrace. Fire crews are also reporting trees down in that same area.

Courtesy: Pasco Fire Rescue

Residents are asked to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: Cari Pinkert

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

