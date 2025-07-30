Possible lightning strike sparks blaze in Hernando County sledge pond: HCFR

The Brief Firefighters say a possible lightning strike sparked a fire on a sledge pond at the Cemex plant in Brooksville. The fire was about 100 acres, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. The fire was extinguished as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but a drone unit was deployed to assess any potential hazards, and the Florida Forest Service was called in to assist and continue monitoring the situation.



A sledge pond in Hernando County caught fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday after firefighters said it was possibly struck by a bolt of lightning.

The backstory:

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the fire happened in a large sledge pond at the Cemex plant in Brooksville.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Firefighters reported that the fire was approximately 100 acres in size.

No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

As of 10:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished, but a drone unit was launched to assess any potential hazards, and the Florida Forest Service was called in to assist and continue monitoring the situation.