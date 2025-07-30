Possible lightning strike sparks blaze in Hernando County sledge pond: HCFR
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A sledge pond in Hernando County caught fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday after firefighters said it was possibly struck by a bolt of lightning.
The backstory:
According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the fire happened in a large sledge pond at the Cemex plant in Brooksville.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Firefighters reported that the fire was approximately 100 acres in size.
No injuries have been reported.
What's next:
As of 10:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished, but a drone unit was launched to assess any potential hazards, and the Florida Forest Service was called in to assist and continue monitoring the situation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.