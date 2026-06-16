Potential Tropical Cyclone One could become first named storm of 2026 hurricane season

The Brief Potential Tropical Cyclone One had 30-mph winds as of Tuesday morning and was dumping heavy rain along the Texas coast. Potential Tropical Cyclone One developed from the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Cristina and is churning across Texas. The tropical system could soon strengthen into Tropical Storm Arthur as it pushes over open water.



Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which was sitting over Texas on Tuesday morning, has the potential to become the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One

What we know:

The remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Cristina have crossed the Yucatán Peninsula and entered Mexico, forming a messy system known as Invest 90, which developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

On Tuesday morning, the disturbance sat over Texas, creating convection and heavy rainfall.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One could develop into Tropical Storm Arthur after it briefly enters the Gulf.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone One was located at 27 degrees latitude and 98 degrees longitude.

The system is moving northeast at 6 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph, already sending rough swells and heavy downpours crashing into the Texas shoreline.

A weather map displays active tropical storm watches stretching along the Gulf Coast from southern Texas into Louisiana.

Future storm track

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said Potential Tropical Cyclone One will likely move over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and that’s when it could become Tropical Storm Arthur on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

It is then expected to come ashore between Texas and Louisiana before weakening as it moves north and east.

Several advanced computer tracking models project the path of Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it moves from the Texas coast toward the northeastern United States.

Expected system damage

Why you should care:

The system is projected to push a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet along the coast, but meteorologists warn that the primary threat is heavy, torrential rain.

After making landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border, the system is expected to weaken as it moves to the northeast.

The storm's path means Florida will experience below-normal rain chances.