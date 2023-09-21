Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off Southeastern U.S.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 formed Thursday morning off the coast of the southeastern portion of the United States.

As off 11 a.m. it was located at 28.7 degrees longitude and 75.9 degrees latitude.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving north at nine miles an hour.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the area of low pressure is expected to bring tropical storm conditions and the potential for life-threatening storm surge to portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Carolina coastline.

Computer models show Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 moving north after forming off the Southeast coastline.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the potential tropical cyclone will not make a direct impact on Florida, but it will bring drier weather and lessen the humidity levels over the weekend.