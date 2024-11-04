Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 expected to become Rafael before moving into Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 will likely get the name Rafael, then strengthen into a hurricane before moving into the Gulf of Mexico this week.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the system was located at 14.8N and 76.8W with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour, moving north at 7 miles an hour.

According to the NHC, Rafael should form on Monday and pass near Jamaica, where a tropical storm warning is in effect, by early Tuesday.

Landfall is then expected in western Cuba on Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 is expected to move through the Gulf as Rafael, eventually weakening from a hurricane back to a tropical storm.

Will the storm impact Florida?

Once the storm enters the Gulf, it's expected to weaken back to a tropical storm because of cooler water temperatures and more wind shear.

Models show the storm staying west of Florida, with FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg saying the Bay Area will get some rain later this week.

"But that wind will be moving offshore," Osterberg said. "That will mean no storm surge or anything like that."

Elsewhere in the tropics

Tropical Storm Patty is moving east-northeast across the Atlantic, with heavy rainfall expected across portions of Portugal and western Spain in the coming days.

