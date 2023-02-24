PowerSlap pro prepares for the fight of his life

article

Damien Dibbell is training for the fight of his life.

"The belt is in my future I know it. I’m gonna take it to the top," he said.

To the top of the all new, highly controversial PowerSlap Promotion led by UFC president Dana White. It's probably also the ultimate mental test.

"I feel like you have to be a little bit crazy to get slapped but it's honestly a super fun sport," Dibbell said.

The rules are fairly simple. Competitors go 3 rounds, taking turns slapping the snot out of each other until someone either quits, gets knocked out or the bout heads to the judges.

Dodging or flinching isn't allowed, meaning it is full contact, full blast.

"The adrenaline is pumping you’re not really feeling in on your face really it’s like whoa I just got rocked," Dibbell said.

"Anything that you do, you have to condition for," said Willie Cintron.

Cintron is a martial arts instructor in Apollo Beach and Dibbel's coach. They're working on the 21-year old's form ahead of Dibbell's debut with PowerSlap next month. He's already had success on the underground slap-circuit.

But not everyone is cheering on this new, so-called sport.

"Every single slap in this league is probably a subclinical concussion, it would be hard to believe otherwise," said Dr. Alex Bajorek, Medical Director of Sarasota Memorial’s Inpatient Rehab Center. "I would be very surprised if over the next couple years you didn’t see death, complications over the next 10 years long term effects," he added.

A furniture mover in his day job, Dibbell says he isn't focused on the risks.

"It is just one of those things that happens with combat sports or any sport really," he said.

PowerSlap isn’t for everyone, but Dibbell says it’s perfect for him.