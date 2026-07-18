Practice Makes Takeoff: Tampa airport event helps families with autism prepare for air travel

The Brief Families of children and adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities practiced the full airport experience at Tampa International Airport. The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation partnered with Tampa International Airport and Southwest Airlines for the second annual Wings For Autism, which sold out within minutes. Organizers hope the hands-on experience gives families the confidence to travel by air for vacations, family visits and more.



For many families of children and adults with autism or other intellectual disabilities, flying can be intimidating long before takeoff.

On Saturday, dozens of families got the chance to rehearse every step of the travel experience at Tampa International Airport, helping reduce anxiety and build confidence before booking a real trip.

Wings For Autism

What we know:

The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation partnered with Tampa International Airport and Southwest Airlines to host its second annual airport rehearsal event, Wings For Autism.

50 children and adults with disabilities took part, checking in for a mock flight, receiving boarding passes, riding the airport train, passing through TSA screening, waiting at the gate and boarding a Southwest aircraft.

Organizers said recreating the entire travel experience helps participants become familiar with the sights, sounds and routines of flying.

"What we're striving to do today is to create confidence and take that next step and maybe travel to see a family member," Executive Director Beth Tasis said.

Why you should care:

For Brandon resident Austin Weaver, the practice experience is the first step toward a long-awaited trip to visit family in Knoxville, Tennessee.

His grandmother and guardian, Wanda Rimmer, said routine and repetition can make all the difference.

"They have to be in a routine, and if you practice and practice, it makes it a lot easier," she said.

Another participant, 8-year-old Orion Viera of Orlando, is on the autism spectrum and has been afraid of airplanes. His mother hopes the event will help prepare him for a future trip to Disneyland in California.

What's next:

Tasis encourages families who couldn't attend to reach out to their local airport and take advantage of TSA Cares, a program that helps travelers with disabilities and medical needs navigate the airport experience before their flight. To learn more, click here.

The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation's next major fundraiser, the Festival of Trees, is scheduled for Nov. 20-22 at the Long Center in Clearwater.