Preparation is key: 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is officially here

June 1 marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season – the one season Floridians do not look forward to, but it's also the time to get ready as officials say it's better to be proactive than reactive.

Forecasters are predicting yet again another above-average hurricane season. Forecasters from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center are predicting 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale). These numbers are greater than the 30-year averages (1991-2020) of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

This is the seventh year in a row that forecasters have said the Atlantic will remain overly active. But this year hurricane season brings with it a new concern, and that’s shelter space. Over the past two years, hurricane shelters had COVID-19 protocols in places, but those procedures have since been lifted. With people pinching pennies, increase in demand for shelter space is expected, with more people needing a place to go in case of an evacuation.

"We are probably going to have more people this season, and maybe next season," explained Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, "with inflation and gas prices, probably seeking shelters than we have in the past."

Even though hurricane season kicked off today, there is still time to save a few bucks while you prepare. This year’s disaster preparedness holiday will last through Friday, June 10, giving Floridians a chance to save on hurricane supplies. This year, there are some new items being added to the list of what qualifies.



For the first time, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous types of pet supplies. The holiday was part of a broad tax package (HB 7071) that lawmakers passed in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on May 6.

At the request of a Girl Scout Troop 60601 in Palm Harbor, lawmakers agreed to lift sales taxes during the holiday on pet carriers that cost $100 or less; pet beds that cost $40 or less; bags of pet food that cost $30 or less; bags of cat litter that cost $25 or less; leashes, collars, and muzzles that sell for $20 or less; packages of pet-waste disposable bags that cost $15 or less; and cans of pet food that cost $2 or less.