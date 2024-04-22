'Preserve the animals': Volunteer Bird Stewards help educate beach goers

When Megan Page and Reginaldo Barosa walk on Redington Beach, they keep their eyes peeled. You might find them patrolling the local shores when they volunteer as Bird Stewards with Audubon Florida.

"We work to make sure that the birds that nest in front of the hotels every year are protected and not disturbed while they're trying to have their babies hatch their chicks," said Page.

"It's just helping preserve the animals," said Barosa.

Their job is to educate beach goers and make sure people understand birds are present.

"They're making their nest. They're endangered. They lay their eggs on the sand. And sometimes it's a little inconvenient, because they lay them right in front of hotels and resorts," said Page. "And, people don't understand why they have to be careful. We want to make sure that these birds continue. They're important to the ecology and the life cycle of our beaches."

This volunteer work comes with purpose and perks. Page said she loves being on the beach, and that the birds are fun to watch.

"The chicks when they're hatching are just adorable," said Page. "We get to talk to people. You meet people from all over the world who are really interested in understanding what's going on."

For more information about how to become a Bird Steward, click here.

