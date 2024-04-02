Florida abortion amendment expected to spawn fierce political battle ahead of November election

article

U.S. Congressional Democratic leaders met in Florida on Tuesday, in a hearing focused on the "threat to reproductive freedom" following two decisions by the state Supreme Court a day earlier.

Members of the Democratic Steering & Policy Committee field hearing, which took place at the Broward County Government Center in Fort Lauderdale, spoke about the chance to guarantee abortion rights to Floridians in the November election.

"There is hope Floridians will have a chance to make their voices heard this November," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Broward. "It is imperative that we finish the job and raise our voices higher collectively, and share more of our stories to ensure our reproductive freedom is preserved in our state."

READ: Here’s how much you need to make to buy a ‘typical’ home in Florida

The location of the hearing, which was led by Wasserman Schultz and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, highlighted two decisions by the Florida Supreme Court. The Court allowed the state's strict 15-week abortion ban to take effect, which effectively guaranteed the more restrictive six-week ban will also take effect in May.

But it's unclear how long that ban will stay in place because the Court also allowed a proposed Constitutional amendment to appear on the ballot that could undo the ban and make abortion a constitutionally-protected right for Floridians.

Opponents didn't wait long to begin urging pro-life advocates to take action.

READ: Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis can sue charter flight company

"It's a one-size-fits-all measure. It's in the Constitution if it gets approved. It can't be amended. It can't be changed. That's what the legislature's for," said Mark Harrison, president of the pro-life organization, Created Equal. "We'll be hitting the doors, all across the state of Florida here soon. This is the mother of all battles this year."

The ballot measure will be titled, "Limiting Government Interference with Abortion" and the text will read:

"No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter