Prince Philip funeral reunites William and Harry, who stood apart during procession

The funeral for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has gotten underway at Windsor Castle.

The service is a slimmed-down version of what had been planned. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be entirely closed to the public.

The broad outline for the funeral program for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who died April 9 at 99, was released by Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales walks behind The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard, during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at

It included a procession of the coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and the father of the princes, together with his sister, Princess Anne, led the 15-member procession.

The procession marked the first public reunification for the royal family since the airing of Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

In the explosive interview, the couple said royal staffers were insensitive toward Meghan and that an unidentified member of the royal family made racist comments. Meghan, who is pregnant, remained in California Saturday on her doctor's advice.

Princes William and Harry didn't line up shoulder to shoulder as they took their places for the procession, which the palace had already announced. Palace officials refused to comment though when asked whether the positioning of William and Harry was an effort to minimize family tensions.

William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips stood between the princes as they escorted the coffin.

The arrangement minimized the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.