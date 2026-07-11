3 teenagers arrested after pointing BB guns at sheriff’s helicopter: HCSO
LUTZ, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers, a 19-year-old and two 15-year-olds, after they received calls of three individuals carrying apparent firearms through a neighborhood in Lutz.
Teens point apparent firearms at helicopter
What we know:
According to HCSO, before 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a caller reported seeing three people walking through a neighborhood near East 148th Avenue, carrying what appeared to be rifles.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The aviation unit responded, and the pilots quickly located the three individuals, who then pointed the apparent firearms directly at the helicopter before retreating into a home.
As deputies arrived, they told the three teenagers to come out. All three surrendered without incident.
HCSO said during the investigation, it was determined that the weapons were BB guns.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
"Our deputies make split-second decisions every day to protect this community, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who points what appears to be a weapon at them, whether they're on the ground or in the air," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If you aim what looks like a rifle at one of our deputies or our Aviation Unit, expect our immediate response and to be held fully accountable for your actions."
The three teens, 19-year-old Jertrell Hamilton, and two 15-year-olds were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hamilton was additionally charged with criminal mischief.
What's next:
This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released when they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.