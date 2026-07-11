3 teenagers arrested after pointing BB guns at sheriff’s helicopter: HCSO

The Brief Three teenagers were arrested after pointing BB guns at a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office aviation unit. A report originally came in about three individuals roaming a neighborhood in Lutz carrying apparent rifles. The three teenagers surrendered and were arrested without incident.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers, a 19-year-old and two 15-year-olds, after they received calls of three individuals carrying apparent firearms through a neighborhood in Lutz.

Teens point apparent firearms at helicopter

What we know:

According to HCSO, before 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a caller reported seeing three people walking through a neighborhood near East 148th Avenue, carrying what appeared to be rifles.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The aviation unit responded, and the pilots quickly located the three individuals, who then pointed the apparent firearms directly at the helicopter before retreating into a home.

As deputies arrived, they told the three teenagers to come out. All three surrendered without incident.

HCSO said during the investigation, it was determined that the weapons were BB guns.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Our deputies make split-second decisions every day to protect this community, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who points what appears to be a weapon at them, whether they're on the ground or in the air," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If you aim what looks like a rifle at one of our deputies or our Aviation Unit, expect our immediate response and to be held fully accountable for your actions."

The three teens, 19-year-old Jertrell Hamilton, and two 15-year-olds were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hamilton was additionally charged with criminal mischief.

What's next:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released when they become available.