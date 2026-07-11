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3 teenagers arrested after pointing BB guns at sheriff’s helicopter: HCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published July 11, 2026 6:07 PM EDT
Published July 11, 2026 6:07 PM EDT
Teens point BB guns at sheriff's helicopter
Teens point BB guns at sheriff's helicopter

Teens point BB guns at sheriff's helicopter

Three teenagers were arrested Saturday morning after pointing BB guns at a sheriff's helicopter. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Brief

    • Three teenagers were arrested after pointing BB guns at a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office aviation unit.
    • A report originally came in about three individuals roaming a neighborhood in Lutz carrying apparent rifles.
    • The three teenagers surrendered and were arrested without incident.

LUTZ, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers, a 19-year-old and two 15-year-olds, after they received calls of three individuals carrying apparent firearms through a neighborhood in Lutz. 

Teens point apparent firearms at helicopter

What we know:

According to HCSO, before 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a caller reported seeing three people walking through a neighborhood near East 148th Avenue, carrying what appeared to be rifles.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The aviation unit responded, and the pilots quickly located the three individuals, who then pointed the apparent firearms directly at the helicopter before retreating into a home.

As deputies arrived, they told the three teenagers to come out. All three surrendered without incident.

HCSO said during the investigation, it was determined that the weapons were BB guns.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Our deputies make split-second decisions every day to protect this community, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who points what appears to be a weapon at them, whether they're on the ground or in the air," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If you aim what looks like a rifle at one of our deputies or our Aviation Unit, expect our immediate response and to be held fully accountable for your actions."

The three teens, 19-year-old Jertrell Hamilton, and two 15-year-olds were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hamilton was additionally charged with criminal mischief. 

What's next:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released when they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety