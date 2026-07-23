Print St. Pete keeps historic letterpress printing alive

The Brief Print St. Pete uses historic letterpress machines to craft custom prints by hand in Gulfport. The local shop offers hands-on workshops, studio access and custom printing services for artists. Community members can step away from digital screens to learn traditional printing techniques.



At Print St. Pete, artists are slowing down and putting ink to paper the old-fashioned way.

Pinellas print shop

The backstory:

The community print shop uses letterpress machines dating from the late 1800s through the 1950s, along with original wood and lead type made for the presses.

Each project requires artists to arrange letters, prepare the press and pull every print by hand. Owner Kaitlin Crockett says the careful process offers an escape from a world filled with screens.

"There’s something very meditative and relaxing about the process, as you’re setting letter by letter, line by line," Crockett said.

Traditional letterpress process

Dig deeper:

The shop offers studio access, workshops, custom printing and collaborations. Visitors can create prints they can see, touch and feel, while learning techniques that existed long before digital printing.

Keeping the tradition alive

Big picture view:

Crockett believes the machines and the craft will continue long into the future, carrying more than a century of printing history into a new generation.

What you can do:

Visit Print St. Pete online here to view the workshop schedule and shop for products created at the studio.