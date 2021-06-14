Expand / Collapse search

Prison-themed circus show tells story of Alcatraz in Wesley Chapel

By
Published 
We Live Here
FOX 13 News

You'll flip for Cirque Alcatraz

From the makers of Cirque Italia, Cirque Alcatraz combines elements of mystery, theatrics, and acrobatics in a thrilling and dramatic performance geared to adults.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - It was once one of the most notorious prisons in existence. Now, Alcatraz is the theme of a new circus show you can experience in Wesley Chapel this week.

From the makers of Cirque Italia, Cirque Alcatraz combines elements of mystery, theatrics, and acrobatics in a thrilling and dramatic performance geared to adults.

Shows are happening nightly through June 20 in Wesley Chapel. Their tent is located at 6330 Wesley Grove Blvd.

LINK: Visit cirquealcatraz.com for more info
 