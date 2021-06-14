Prison-themed circus show tells story of Alcatraz in Wesley Chapel

It was once one of the most notorious prisons in existence. Now, Alcatraz is the theme of a new circus show you can experience in Wesley Chapel this week.

From the makers of Cirque Italia, Cirque Alcatraz combines elements of mystery, theatrics, and acrobatics in a thrilling and dramatic performance geared to adults.

Shows are happening nightly through June 20 in Wesley Chapel. Their tent is located at 6330 Wesley Grove Blvd.

LINK: Visit cirquealcatraz.com for more info

