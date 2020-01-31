Pro tips for spotting a liar

How do you know if someone is lying to you? William Ortiz, a polygraph examiner with Ortsec and a retired FBI agent, said there are a few ways to decode deception.

He said to watch body language. When someone isn’t being honest, it physically shows.

"Your body is going to react. It's going to feel threatened and you will see the reddish and the sweat," said Ortiz. "Looking away, the crossing of the arms, the biting of lips."

If you suspect your significant other may be straying, watch what they do with their cellphone.

"Turning the phone upside down, carrying the phone at all times, not feeling comfortable leaving the phone around the house," Ortiz said can be signs of secret-keeping.

If you sense the story isn't adding up, ask direct questions.

"Are you cheating on me? Well, let's see how the person answers. Then you follow up with open-ended questions. Say 'Where were you that night?'"

Because the best lie detector test may be your instinct.

"If you think someone is lying to you, they probably are," said Ortiz.