Pro-Trump protesters storming Capitol building

Pro-Trump protesters began charging the U.S. Capitol steps on Wednesday as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.

The surge occurred after thousands poured into the nation’s capital to support President Donald Trump, and to protest the results of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

Speaking at a rally on Wednesday, the president maintained his claim that the election was fraudulent, a claim that has been widely refuted.

Social media posts from the scene indicate that U.S. Capitol police are struggling to contain the crowd.

The Cannon House Office Building is currently being evacuated.