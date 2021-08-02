Tampa cultural arts center helps youth learn creative skills through free programs

A program in Tampa is offering free creative classes to kids and teens.

Prodigy Cultural Arts is an after-school program through the University Area CDC where students can learn everything from guitar, music production, culinary, even breakdance.

Prodigy also teaches important life skills in the process such as communication, leadership, problem solving, anger management, career aspirations and goal setting.

Prodigy is a research-based prevention and diversion program for at-risk youth, ages five to 18.

Prodigy has been around for more than 20 years and has served more than 40,000 students.

LINK: For more information, visit uacdc.org/prodigy.