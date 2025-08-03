Progress Boulevard Closure Begins for Major Drainage Project in South Hillsborough

The Brief All lanes of Progress Boulevard from 78th Street to 85th Street are closed 24/7 for two months. The $17.3M drainage project aims to address repeated flooding in Progress Village after recent storms and hurricanes. The closure is expected to last through early October, with the full project scheduled for completion later this year.



What we know:

Residents of Progress Village in South Hillsborough County are finally seeing relief in sight as a major drainage improvement project is now underway. Hillsborough County officials have closed Progress Boulevard between 78th Street and 85th Street around the clock for the next two months to allow crews to install new stormwater infrastructure.

The $17.3 million project, funded through the American Rescue Plan, includes:

A new stormwater drain under Ash Avenue and South 82nd Street

Replacement of existing inlets and outfalls south of Progress Blvd

Upgraded pipes to handle larger volumes of water

A new water-quality treatment pond that will flow into Archie Creek

Why It Matters:

Progress Village residents have dealt with repeated flooding, most recently during Hurricanes Helene and Milton and two additional major rain events in mid-July. Some neighbors were trapped inside their homes, and water rescues were required.

Local leaders and residents say they believe years of nearby development on higher ground worsened the flooding. "With all of the building that has been coming into the area, people don’t take into consideration that we’ve been here for a long time," said Twanda Bradley, president of the Progress Village Civic Council.

What's next:

Progress Boulevard is expected to remain closed through early October. While the drainage project is scheduled to finish later this year, residents say they are cautiously optimistic and looking ahead to 2026 for long-term results.