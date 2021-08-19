Proposal calls for expanded UCF football stadium, Athletics Village

The University of Central Florida has announced some exciting expansion plans for the "Bounce House."

The school's athletic director, Terry Mohajir, spoke on Thursday morning before the UCF Board of Trustees and presented renderings of his proposal. Mohajir said, when these plans are complete, it will change the course of UCF Athletics forever.

"Vision without action is a daydream. Action without vision is a nightmare," he said.

And with that, the new, multi-million dollar idea for UCF's football village was unveiled.

"I want to introduce a one-of-a-kind concept," Mohajir. "We will be the only school in the country that has a football campus."

It is a redesign around the football stadium, where athletes can practice and undergo hydrotherapy on a "Recovery River."

It is estimated to cost around $130 million. No timeline has been announced.

