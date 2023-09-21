Proposed House Bill 49 would expand work hours for Florida teens

article

Florida House Republican Linda Chaney said she views HB49 as an opportunity for Floridians.

"This is an opportunity for families to be able to help themselves and build life skills that will serve them later in life and help our small businesses who will help our labor shortages all in one," Rep. Chaney shared.

House Bill 49 would lift work restrictions on 16 and 17-year-olds in the state. In a nutshell, it would allow them to expand their work hours.

Currently, they’re limited to just 30 hours per week when school is in session. They also can't work between 11 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. or for more than eight hours on any day before school. HB49 would remove those limitations essentially aligning them with 18-year-old plus workers.

Some parents are in favor of the change.

"This has been in federal law for years, decades. If there were any problems with the child labor laws, I think we would've heard it by now," she argued.

FOX 13 asked parents their thoughts.

"I started working when I was 15, it not only helped me, but also my family," said Ronnie Stewart, a father.

"I think it's ok, as long as he can balance, it depends on how much the person can take, a lot of kids nowadays can handle it," said Juju Pizarro, a mother.

If approved and signed into law by the governor, the new rules would go into effect on July 1, 2024.