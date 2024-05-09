Largo bank robbery suspect, accused accomplice arrested

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Largo.

According to the Largo Police Department, a man walked into the PNC Bank, located at 10751 Ulmerton Rd. last Friday, passed a note to a teller, and demanded money.

Police say while the suspect did not show a weapon, he did keep his left hand in his pocket at the time of the robbery.

Once the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money, investigators say he left on a bicycle.

READ: Man high on drugs bites chunk out of deputy’s head at Florida EDM music fest: HCSO

Largo police investigating the crime say they found video that showed the suspect in a parking lot, just north of the bank. They also saw a pickup truck and a trailer enter the parking lot with a bike in the bed of the truck that matched the one the suspect used to ride away from the bank after the robbery.

Investigators say they were able to identify the driver of the pickup truck as 43-year-old Brian Brown and got a search warrant for his home. Inside Brown’s home, officers said they found evidence linking Brown to the robbery as well as several guns.

Investigators say they found evidence linking Brown to the robbery as well as guns. Image is courtesy of the Largo Police Department.

Brown was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and principal to bank robbery.

READ: Who killed Jevario Buie? Officials up reward to $20K, release video of persons of interest

Detectives identified Calvin Lockett, 53, as the bank robbery suspect and believe he also tried to rob a Fifth Third Bank on Ulmerton Road in April.

Mugshots of Brian Brown and Calvin Lockett courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Lockett turned himself in to the Largo Police Department.

He has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

The case is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter