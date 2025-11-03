Proposed Florida bill could crack down on e-bike modifications, licensing requirements

The Brief Florida lawmakers are pushing new rules for e-bikes and electric motorcycles under House Bill 243. The proposal would make it illegal to modify e-bikes to exceed manufacturer speed limits. Riders of high-powered e-bikes could soon need licenses and registration, just like motorcycle operators.



Florida lawmakers are revving up new safety rules for electric bicycles and scooters.

Under House Bill 243, any e-bike capable of traveling more than 28 miles per hour or equipped with a motor of 750 watts or more would be reclassified as an "electric motorcycle."

That means those bikes would need to be registered, and riders would be required to have a driver’s license — and stay off sidewalks and bike lanes.

READ: St. Pete sees recent spike in e-bike crashes

The bill also takes aim at people who modify their e-bikes to make them faster than the manufacturer intended — a trend police say has become increasingly common.

What they're saying:

"Just like cars, you can put new engines in and do some upgrades — the same thing with these e-bikes," said Lt. Jason Levey with the St. Petersburg Police Department’s traffic section. "People that know what they're doing, whether you look at a YouTube video or something, they can increase the speed, which makes them now illegal. And again, they're treated as motorcycles — so they need to be registered, you have to have a license, can’t ride on a sidewalk, can’t ride in a bike lane."

Beyond enforcement, the legislation would require the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to maintain a statewide crash database specifically tracking incidents involving e-bikes, scooters, and electric motorcycles.

Officers would also be required to note those vehicles in both long- and short-form crash reports, allowing the state to collect better data to guide future safety initiatives.

READ: St. Petersburg police investigating deadly e-bike crash

Police agencies like St. Pete PD say they welcome the effort — after reporting three e-bike-related fatalities in the past month alone, all of which investigators say involved rider error.

What's next:

The bill is expected to be discussed when the 2026 legislative session begins in January.

If approved, the new regulations — including the licensing, registration, and data-tracking measures — could take effect in 2027.

Click here to read full bill.