Prosecutors seeking death penalty for Tampa man accused of killing ex-wife, new boyfriend

Several weeks after Tampa police say a 65-year-old man shot and killed his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, prosecutors announced on Tuesday they're seeking the death penalty in the case.

Investigators say Robert Craig-Webb ambushed the victims off Ray Charles Blvd. in the Encore neighborhood on June 1, shooting them as they walked out of an apartment.

The State Attorney's Office says Craig-Webb and his ex-wife were married for 40 years before the couple divorced in 2023. Their adult children told police that Craig-Webb displayed signs of "stalker-like behavior" in the months that followed their split. Family members also said Craig-Webb had a history of domestic violence, including breaking the victim's arm when they were married.

"His actions were especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel and a jury deserves to decide if the death penalty is an appropriate punishment for his actions," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. "Not one, but two families, are changed forever because of his ruthless actions."

Craig-Webb is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

