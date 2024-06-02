Double murder suspect turned himself in after ambushing victims at Tampa apartment: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man turned himself in and handed over the gun he used to shoot and kill two people on Saturday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials say 65-year-old Robert Craig Webb was arrested shortly after ambushing a man and woman at an apartment complex in Tampa.

According to the police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Ray Charles Blvd around 1:15 p.m. after receiving reports that a man and woman had been shot.

When police arrived, they say both victims had upper body trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Webb was angered after being informed about allegations that both victims were claiming about him.

He parked in the garage of the apartment complex, gained entry to the stairs of the residential building, waited for the victims in the hallway, and shot them, according to TPD.

Officials say Webb knew both victims.

Shortly after the deadly shooting, police say Webb turned himself in and gave officers at the scene the gun he used.

TPD says Webb was taken to Orient Road Jail and charged with two felony counts of murder in the first degree and one felony count of armed burglary of structure with assault or battery.

