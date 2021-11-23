Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has issued subpoenas to leaders of two far-right organizations, the Oath Keepers and the Proud boys.

The subpoenas issued Tuesday include demands for documents and testimony by Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and Oath Keepers President Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

"Members of Proud Boys International, L.L.C., called for violence leading up to January 6th, and at least 34 individuals affiliated with the Proud Boys have been indicted by the Department of Justice in relation to the January 6th attack on the Capitol," the committee wrote in a press release.

"Individuals associated with the Oath Keepers organization were similarly involved in planning and participating in the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th. Eighteen members of the Oath Keepers were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly planning a coordinated attack to storm the Capitol, including by traveling to Washington, D.C., with paramilitary gear and supplies," the press release continues.

The latest batch of subpoenas follows requests issued Monday by the committee including demand for documents and testimony from former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack.

RELATED: House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone over rally planning

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative. The panel has subpoenaed more than 20 witnesses, and most of them, including several associates who helped plan the massive "Stop the Steal" rally the morning of Jan. 6, have signaled they will cooperate.

The panel has already demanded documents and testimony from several other Trump advisers — some have cooperated and some have not. Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Trump, was indicted on Nov. 12 on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee. The committee is giving Meadows more time to comply with a subpoena before the panel moves forward with a contempt vote.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

